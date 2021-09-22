New Peach In Town?! Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reportedly Joins #RHOA Season 14

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

As previously reported there are several rumors swirling surrounding #RHOA season 14, the most recent being that Porsha’s moving on and solely focusing on her spinoff alongside her fiancé Simon.

That rumor comes amid chatter that there will be a cast shakeup; LightSkinKeisha is rumored to be a “guest”, Cynthia Bailey reportedly is “out”, Marlo Hampton’s in the running for an overdue peach and everyone’s convinced that Sheree Whitfield will make a triumphant return.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LoveBScott who previously broke the news of Phaedra Parks’ firing, is reporting that Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross will join the franchise’s 14th season.

B. Scott reports that the four-time gold medalist is preparing to film with the cast and “production has every intention of offering her a full-time Housewife position if she does well.”

Sanya who’s married to former NFL cornerback Aaron Ross starred on WE tv’s “Sanya’s Glam & Gold” reality show.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She also previously hosted Will Packer’s entertainment news magazine show “CENTRAL AVE” alongside Julissa Bermudez

So far Sanya hasn’t responded to the #RHOA rumors but in a September Instagram reel she said “Maybe” to a question about her possibly returning to reality TV.

What do YOU think about the possibility of her joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

RELATED NEWS:

Gary’s Tea: Porsha Williams Is OUT! The New RHOA Cast Is Revealed + Kym Whitley Talks Marlon Wayans

#RHOA Is Expecting A ‘Chaotic’ Casting Shift! Rumors: Sheree’s Back But Porsha’s ‘Considering’ Quitting, Marlo Might Get A Peach

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement 10 photos Launch gallery Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement 1. Porsha that friend that’s cool to hang with but you gotta let her know up front “you fuck my man I’m dragging you by yo wig” 😂😂😂😂😂 — lil duval (@lilduval) May 11, 2021 1 of 10 1 of 10 2. Us: Porsha when did you really start dating Simon!? #RHOA



Porsha: pic.twitter.com/Gt04ufNWPZ — B 🐝 (@theflyblkgrl) May 11, 2021 2 of 10 2 of 10 3. Porsha engaged to Falynn’s ex husband after a month?!? And she might be pregnant?? This is piping hot tea at 7:45 am! pic.twitter.com/NegoqhhQvn — La Panterona (@dalilah_black) May 11, 2021 3 of 10 3 of 10 4. I didn’t watch the show! So this the man that was on the show wit that girl?!?! Oh shit😳😳 now i see what y’all saying! OUCH — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 11, 2021 4 of 10 4 of 10 5. 5 of 10 5 of 10 6. Porsha...now I can’t ride with you on this one pooh. — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) May 11, 2021 6 of 10 6 of 10 7. 7 of 10 7 of 10 8. Porsha said imma be where the money reside #RHOA pic.twitter.com/VXOjpgjQ8L — Keep it sassy 💅🏾 (@cause_islay) May 11, 2021 8 of 10 8 of 10 9. Porsha fans haven't been to sleep because they been up all night still trying to defend Porsha looking like this #RHOA pic.twitter.com/UK9AjvwibQ — MrsPettyashell (@MPettyashell) May 11, 2021 9 of 10 9 of 10 10. 10 of 10 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams’ Engagement Announcement Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement Social media has been in an uproar since Porsha Williams made the announcement that she's engaged to Simon Guobadia who is the ex-husband of RHOA's co-star Falynn Guobadia. Since Mother's Day, fans were confused about her recent posts with her hand on Guobadia, a new ring, and her friendly pose with her ex Dennis McKinley. In Porsha's recent post, the housewife said that she's not friends with Falynn and she had nothing to do with the couple's divorce back in January. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Falynn went on Kandi's Speak On It and described their relationship. She says they met through their husbands because they work in the same industry and she and Porsha clicked. https://www.instagram.com/p/COuDsuBrS73/ If you've seen the show, Porsha also visited the couple's home on an episode of Real Housewives which also makes things interesting. https://www.instagram.com/p/COvPxltBWAG/ Check out how these fans reacted to the announcement. RELATED NEWS: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To RHOA Co-Star's Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams’ Engagement Announcement

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

New Peach In Town?! Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reportedly Joins #RHOA Season 14 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com