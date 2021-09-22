Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

New Peach In Town?! Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reportedly Joins #RHOA Season 14

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

As previously reported there are several rumors swirling surrounding #RHOA season 14, the most recent being that Porsha’s moving on and solely focusing on her spinoff alongside her fiancé  Simon.

That rumor comes amid chatter that there will be a cast shakeup;  LightSkinKeisha is rumored to be a “guest” Cynthia Bailey reportedly is “out”Marlo Hampton’s in the running for an overdue peach and everyone’s convinced that Sheree Whitfield will make a triumphant return.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LoveBScott who previously broke the news of Phaedra Parks’ firing, is reporting that Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross will join the franchise’s 14th season.

B. Scott reports that the four-time gold medalist is preparing to film with the cast and “production has every intention of offering her a full-time Housewife position if she does well.”

Sanya who’s married to former NFL cornerback Aaron Ross starred on WE tv’s “Sanya’s Glam & Gold” reality show. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She also previously hosted Will Packer’s entertainment news magazine show “CENTRAL AVE” alongside Julissa Bermudez

So far Sanya hasn’t responded to the #RHOA rumors but in a September Instagram reel she said “Maybe” to a question about her possibly returning to reality TV.

What do YOU think about the possibility of her joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

 

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

RELATED NEWS:

Gary’s Tea: Porsha Williams Is OUT! The New RHOA Cast Is Revealed + Kym Whitley Talks Marlon Wayans

#RHOA Is Expecting A ‘Chaotic’ Casting Shift! Rumors: Sheree’s Back But Porsha’s ‘Considering’ Quitting, Marlo Might Get A Peach

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement

10 photos Launch gallery

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement

Continue reading Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams’ Engagement Announcement

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement

Social media has been in an uproar since Porsha Williams made the announcement that she's engaged to Simon Guobadia who is the ex-husband of RHOA's co-star Falynn Guobadia. Since Mother's Day, fans were confused about her recent posts with her hand on Guobadia, a new ring, and her friendly pose with her ex Dennis McKinley.  In Porsha's recent post, the housewife said that she's not friends with Falynn and she had nothing to do with the couple's divorce back in January.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Falynn went on Kandi's Speak On It and described their relationship. She says they met through their husbands because they work in the same industry and she and Porsha clicked. https://www.instagram.com/p/COuDsuBrS73/ If you've seen the show, Porsha also visited the couple's home on an episode of Real Housewives which also makes things interesting. https://www.instagram.com/p/COvPxltBWAG/ Check out how these fans reacted to the announcement. RELATED NEWS: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To RHOA Co-Star's Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

New Peach In Town?! Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reportedly Joins #RHOA Season 14  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close