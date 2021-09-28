Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey Makes An Exit From RHOA + Is Diddy Breaking Bro Code With Bow Wow?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

“Gary’s Tea” is filled to the brim today with the latest in industry news, and at the forefront of discussion is model-turned-reality-star Cynthia Bailey and an unfortunate confirmation on her future with The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We’re sad to report to RHOA fans that Bailey will not be returning to the series, leaving behind 11 seasons of memories and the promise for future endeavors elsewhere. Keep listening for Gary’s full recap of how she announced her split, in addition to an in-studio debate we had on the dynamics of bro code sparked by a recent conversation Bow Wow had with Diddy in regards to dating his ex, Joie Chavis. Speaking of new relationships, we also got some insight on what’s brewing between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get into “Gary’s Tea” for today below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey Makes An Exit From RHOA + Is Diddy Breaking Bro Code With Bow Wow?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close