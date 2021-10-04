LOCAL NEWS: West Side Market Drama Spills Over Into Social Media

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, one of the City of Cleveland’s most iconic institutions has decided to act and treat others like it’s junior or senior high school.

The West Side Market in the Ohio City neighborhood has been faced with a number of complaints, mainly from the vendors still remaining at the location.

All of the issues and complaints has resulted in a growing feud between those running the Market and its vendors.

One vendor in particular, Kate’s Fish, has raised a lot of issues to the Market and is now facing consequences that is more reserved for celebrities and politicians.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

In the latest from the ongoing feud between the seafood vendor and WSM, the market’s Twitter account blocked Kate’s Fish, preventing the vendor from interacting with or seeing the market’s social feed. On Saturday, WSM posted an image of the market with the text “It’s a beautiful day in Cleveland . Come shop the Market today until 5pm and stay and play in our neighborhood!” to which Kate’s Fish responded:

Kate’s Fish also tweeted out on the following day the image of the West Side Market blocking the seafood vendor on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KatesFish/status/1444817876872048642

This has taken vindictiveness to a whole new level.

Despite the growing bad blood, those running Kate’s Fish is hopeful that whoever succeeds Frank G. Jackson as Cleveland mayor will improve on how the Market is run and operated, including its treatment of vendors.

What is your take on the beef between the West Side Market and its vendors?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Shawn Waldron and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Third Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? 13 photos Launch gallery What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? 1. Crystal Chandelierat PlayHouse Square Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Solar panels outside the Great Lakes Science Center. Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Aerial view of downtown Cleveland's Public Square Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Soldiers and Sailors monument in Cleveland, Ohio, USA Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Downtown Cleveland's historic building on Public Square Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. The exterior of Key Tower. Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. 8 of 13 9. Downtown Old Stone Church Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. 10 of 13 11. The interior of the Tower City Center. Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Cleveland Convention Center, Cleveland, Ohio, USA Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? Recently in an article, Cleveland made the top 25 in the list of cities and states with the most sexiest accents. While that is a great honor for the city, that is not the only reason why Cleveland is a great place to live and visit, particularly Downtown. Here is a sample of what makes Downtown Cleveland so attractive.

LOCAL NEWS: West Side Market Drama Spills Over Into Social Media was originally published on wzakcleveland.com