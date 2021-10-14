Washington Football Team Set To Retire Sean Taylor’s #21

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

The Washington Football Team announced that on Sunday, October 17th, 2021 the legendary Sean Taylor’s number 21 will be retired.

For many, this honor is long overdue. Sean Taylor was fifth in the NFL draft in 2004 and played with the then Washington Redskins until he was murdered in 2007.

Sean Taylor was a football star in high school and at the University of Miami. While playing professionally, Taylor was known as one of the NFL’s hardest hitters. He made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2006, and was nicknamed the “Meast”, from the expression “half man, half beast”. Taylor died on November 27, 2007, after being shot inside his Miami-area home by intruders. Jason Mitchell, Eric Rivera, Charles Wardlow and Venjah Hunte were charged with unpremeditated murder, home invasion with a firearm or another deadly weapon, and armed burglary. Taylor, his fiancé, Jackie Garcia, and their 18-month-old daughter were in the home during the invasion. Rivera, who fired the shot that killed Taylor, was sentenced to 57 years in prison, six years after the incident. A jury convicted him of second-degree murder and armed burglary. He was originally charged with first-degree murder but was ineligible for the death penalty because he was 17 at the time of the killing

Some of the people who paid their respects at Taylor’s funeral were Jesse Jackson, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and former football star O.J. Simpson, who said Taylor “was just a great athlete.” Also to honor him, his teammates wore patches on their jerseys and stickers on their helmets with Taylor’s number, 21. Now no one in this franchise will ever wear that number again.

Continue to rest in peace Sean Taylor.

RELATED: Eric Rivera Jr. Denies Killing Sean Taylor, Says Confession Made Under Pressure

RELATED: Final Choices For Washington Football Team New Name Have Been Made

RELATED: Trial Begins In Football Player’s Death

Washington Football Team Set To Retire Sean Taylor’s #21 was originally published on woldcnews.com