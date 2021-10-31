RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
Watch Jennifer Hudson’s Moving Performance Of ‘Natural Woman’ At The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

A tribute fitting for one of music's most beloved anthems.

36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The stars gathered Saturday night (October 30) to celebrate legends of present and past during the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony.

|| RELATED: Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction ||

|| RELATED: Rock Hall Induction Week To Begin with ‘Trans-Europe Express’ Line Dance ||

Jennifer Hudson‘s performance of “Natural Woman” dazzled those in the audience. In addition to Hudson, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Lopez, Dave Chappelle and others payed homage to the music legends inducted into the Class of 2021.

Of course, we were on hand for this special night. A little history trivia: 2021 Hall of Fame Inductee Carole King co-wrote “Natural Woman” with Gerry Goffin. The record was a smash-hit for Aretha Franklin when it was released in 1967, and made its way into Franklin’s 2021 biopic, Respect, with Hudson taking on the lead role.

36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Another notable moment for the evening: Our Forever President Barack Obama gave a standout video speech as Jay-Z was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Dave Chappelle served as Jay-Z’s official inductee, and the pair shared a special moment on stage together as the Roc Nation boss humble accepted his award.

36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction

15 photos Launch gallery

Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction

Continue reading Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction

Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction

[caption id="attachment_4211496" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] What a night! And best of all, it all took place in The Land: That's right, the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony went down in Cleveland last night (October 30), bringing with it generations of talent and memories of the music that served as life's soundtrack for millions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAtFxO_pejM This year's inductees included Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Tina Turner, The Foo Fighters, Gil Scott-Heron and several others. But it wasn't about celebrating talent and handing out shiny trophies. Performances created a thrill-ride of their own. Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez and Eminem were just a few notable names to pay homage to the icons that helped inspire their art. Check out the photos below, as we were on hand for this historic night in music history!  

Watch Jennifer Hudson’s Moving Performance Of ‘Natural Woman’ At The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

