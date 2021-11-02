LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween might be over, but we’re still reeling over Chloe Bailey’s Halloween costume. The songstress debuted a few costumes this year, but her most recent look has us talking.

“Welcome to the Matrix …lmao this my last one yall ,” the 23-year-old Have Mercy crooner wrote. Dressed as Jada Pinkett’s character from the cult-classic film The Matrix, Chloe looked like an entire joint.

In another post, she gave us another view of her plump derrière, perfect bantu knots, and smoldering smokey eye. “If this wasn’t a costume, i’d still wear it ,” she captioned her photo. I know that’s right!

Stylist to the stars Bryon Javar, put this look together with his creative eye and endless fashion resources. He really nailed this one!

Bryon shared details of the look via an Instagram post to his page.

“#TheRulesAreSimple with @chloebailey As Jada from the Matrix Reloaded with a lil remix! #StyledByJavar

Top: custom @tlzlfemme

Lingerie: @honeybirdette

Makeup: @beautybychrisc

Hair: @fesa_n”

This Halloween was full of fun, creative costumes. When the celebrities weren’t paying homage to their peers in the entertainment industry, they were making fun of the most viral moments on 2021. Chloe hit us with 3 costumes. While all of them were cute, this one takes the cake. What do you think? Were you feeling her look?

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Addresses Critics Who Say She’s Showing Too Much Skin In ‘Have Mercy’ Video: ‘It’s My Body And I’m Proud Of It’

Chloe Bailey Solidifies Her Top 5 Status With Bootylicious ‘Have Mercy’ Video

Chloe Bailey Opens Up To Saweetie About Learning To Love Her Own Body & Responding To Negativity On The Internet

Halloween Might Be Over, But We Can’t Get Over Chloe Bailey’s Matrix Costume was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490: