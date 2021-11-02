CLE
LOCAL NEWS: Justin Bibb is the New Mayor of Cleveland as Kevin Kelley Concedes

The City of Cleveland now has a new mayor!

Justin Bibb has won the election after his opponent, Kevin Kelley, has conceded the mayoral when it became apparent that Bibb was leading over Kelley.

This is now the first time that Cleveland has a new mayor since 2006, when Frank G. Jackson defeated Jane Campbell to be the city’s mayor.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Bibb, 34, is a political newcomer. He founded Hack Cleveland to address systemic issues in the city, was the vice president of corporate strategy at Key Bank and is the chief strategy officer of Urbanova, which focuses on challenges in midsize cities. He’s on the boards for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, Teach for America and Land Studio.

Kelley has been a councilman for the city’s Ward 13 neighborhood and was also Council President alongside Jackson as Mayor.

Now, Bibb is going to be the next Mayor of Cleveland.

Below is some footage from Bibb and Kelley speaking at their respective rallies:

Click here to read more.

 

LOCAL NEWS: Justin Bibb is the New Mayor of Cleveland as Kevin Kelley Concedes  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

