2021 American Music Awards Nominees Are Out And Cardi B Is Hosting OKURRRR

Cardi B is a five-time American Music Awards winner as well as AMA history maker by becoming the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice, OKURRR.  So with a ‘I Like It Like That’ resume how fitting is it that she will join the ranks of superstars like Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lionel Richie, and Taraji P. Henson, by hosting the 2021 American Music Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

A pumped Cardi B spilled the tea via her social media with this to say in a statement.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,“ “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

Leading the pack this year in nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards are Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd (SEE FULL LIST HERE)

Take a look at Cardi B’s turnup announcement below.

2021 American Music Awards Nominees Are Out And Cardi B Is Hosting OKURRRR  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

