LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle Closing Their Stores and Gas Stations on Thanksgiving For a Day

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

If you are expecting to make that last minute trip to get your ingredients for Thanksgiving, you might be out of luck at one particular store.

Giant Eagle has announced that all of its stores, along with its Market District and GetGo locations, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to a press release, the company’s transportation and retail support centers will also be closed to “give team members the opportunity to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.” “Our Team Members have been working tirelessly to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests while ensuring access to essential food, fuel and medicines. We cannot thank them enough for the dedication they have shown day in and day out,” Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski said in a release. “Our decision to close on Thanksgiving will allow all of our Team Members time to rest, recharge and enjoy the holiday with their families.”

The area grocery/supermarket chain joins other businesses closing on Thanksgiving including Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s Target and Walmart.

All of the Giant Eagle locations will reopen on Nov. 26.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Dusan Stankovic and Getty Images

Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction 15 photos Launch gallery Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction 1. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-ROCK Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction [caption id="attachment_4211496" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] What a night! And best of all, it all took place in The Land: That's right, the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony went down in Cleveland last night (October 30), bringing with it generations of talent and memories of the music that served as life's soundtrack for millions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAtFxO_pejM This year's inductees included Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Tina Turner, The Foo Fighters, Gil Scott-Heron and several others. But it wasn't about celebrating talent and handing out shiny trophies. Performances created a thrill-ride of their own. Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez and Eminem were just a few notable names to pay homage to the icons that helped inspire their art. Check out the photos below, as we were on hand for this historic night in music history!

LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle Closing Their Stores and Gas Stations on Thanksgiving For a Day was originally published on wzakcleveland.com