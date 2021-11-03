LOCAL NEWS: Mike and Fran DeWine Exposed to COVID-19

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, First Lady Fran DeWine, will not in public for at least the remainder of the week.
The two “have been exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19.”
Neither DeWine have shown any of the symptoms that would indicate a person having COVID in the first place.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Both the governor and the first lady have been fully vaccinated and received their boosters, according to a press release.
They have both tested negative for coronavirus, according to the governor’s office.
As a result of the exposure though, the DeWines will not be attending any in-person events through the weekend.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Kirk Irwin and Getty Images
