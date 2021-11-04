LOCAL NEWS: More New Businesses Coming to Tower City Center

Red Velvet Men’s Grooming Co. , a locally-owned purveyor of high-quality men’s grooming products, opens its first Cleveland-area store in late Fall 2021. They offer a selection of beard care, vegan-based cologne, fragrance oils, body wash, soaps and other affordable products made in the USA.

This winter The Feet Geeks will showcase the latest trends, limited editions, and retro classic sneaker styles for the entire family. Specialty services such as shoe fittings, cleanings and restorations will also be available.

360 Clothing Studios is expanding to its fifth retail location when their Tower City shop debuts in mid-November. Located in the Skylight Concourse, the men’s apparel store will offer a collection of graphic T’s, hoodies, shoes and more.

Styles of Imagination, a Black, female, and locally owned manufacturing company, that opens its second Cleveland location at Tower City in late Fall 2021. The women’s apparel shop features a curated selection of denim, dresses, jumpsuits, accessories, and body products.