LOCAL NEWS: More New Businesses Coming to Tower City Center

Tower City Center at Terminal Tower in Downtown Cleveland is about to undergo a revitalization.
Its owner, Bedrock, has announced that there will be more new tenants coming later this year.
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
Coming to Tower City Center beginning this fall are:
Red Velvet Men’s Grooming Co., a locally-owned purveyor of high-quality men’s grooming products, opens its first Cleveland-area store in late Fall 2021. They offer a selection of beard care, vegan-based cologne, fragrance oils, body wash, soaps and other affordable products made in the USA.
This winter The Feet Geeks will showcase the latest trends, limited editions, and retro classic sneaker styles for the entire family. Specialty services such as shoe fittings, cleanings and restorations will also be available.
360 Clothing Studios is expanding to its fifth retail location when their Tower City shop debuts in mid-November. Located in the Skylight Concourse, the men’s apparel store will offer a collection of graphic T’s, hoodies, shoes and more.
Styles of Imagination, a Black, female, and locally owned manufacturing company, that opens its second Cleveland location at Tower City in late Fall 2021. The women’s apparel shop features a curated selection of denim, dresses, jumpsuits, accessories, and body products.
CityBreaks Barbershop will open their fourth location in late Fall 2021. Founder Daisun Lee and his team will offer haircuts, and hair design for both men and women.
Those additions, along with the arrival of Jaxon’s Closet, Peach Fuzz Waxing and Threading, and MiAmour, should help boost Tower City.
Bedrock is hoping for the facility’s revival in Downtown as a place to shop, eat and be entertained.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images
