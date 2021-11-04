CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: More New Businesses Coming to Tower City Center

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Downtown street of assorted buildings

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Tower City Center at Terminal Tower in Downtown Cleveland is about to undergo a revitalization.

Its owner, Bedrock, has announced that there will be more new tenants coming later this year.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Coming to Tower City Center beginning this fall are:

Red Velvet Men’s Grooming Co., a locally-owned purveyor of high-quality men’s grooming products, opens its first Cleveland-area store in late Fall 2021. They offer a selection of beard care, vegan-based cologne, fragrance oils, body wash, soaps and other affordable products made in the USA.

This winter The Feet Geeks will showcase the latest trends, limited editions, and retro classic sneaker styles for the entire family. Specialty services such as shoe fittings, cleanings and restorations will also be available.

360 Clothing Studios is expanding to its fifth retail location when their Tower City shop debuts in mid-November. Located in the Skylight Concourse, the men’s apparel store will offer a collection of graphic T’s, hoodies, shoes and more.

Styles of Imagination, a Black, female, and locally owned manufacturing company, that opens its second Cleveland location at Tower City in late Fall 2021. The women’s apparel shop features a curated selection of denim, dresses, jumpsuits, accessories, and body products.

CityBreaks Barbershop will open their fourth location in late Fall 2021. Founder Daisun Lee and his team will offer haircuts, and hair design for both men and women.

Those additions, along with the arrival of Jaxon’s ClosetPeach Fuzz Waxing and Threading, and MiAmour, should help boost Tower City.

Bedrock is hoping for the facility’s revival in Downtown as a place to shop, eat and be entertained.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Cleveland City skyline...

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

13 photos Launch gallery

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

Continue reading What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

Recently in an article, Cleveland made the top 25 in the list of cities and states with the most sexiest accents.  While that is a great honor for the city, that is not the only reason why Cleveland is a great place to live and visit, particularly Downtown.  Here is a sample of what makes Downtown Cleveland so attractive.  

LOCAL NEWS: More New Businesses Coming to Tower City Center  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close