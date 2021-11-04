Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Guess Who's Filling In For Wendy Williams + Diana Ross Drops New Music! [WATCH]

The “Hot Spot” report today includes some not-so-good news in the legal proceedings facing Tory Lanez for his part in last year’s shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion, in addition to updates on who will be filling in for Wendy Williams on her popular talk show as she continues to recover from COVID and maintaining mental heath.

On a lighter note, it appears that soul legend Diana Ross is in album mode this week with a newly-released single called “I Still Believe” and an upcoming music video for another song, “All Is Well,” with both appearing on an album she’ll be releasing this Friday titled Thank You.

Here’s a teaser trailer for the “All Is Well” video released a few days ago:

 

Get the full rundown in the “Hot Spot” via Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

Hot Spot: Guess Who's Filling In For Wendy Williams + Diana Ross Drops New Music! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

