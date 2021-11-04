Celebrity News
Kash Doll Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby With A Detroit Pistons Photo Shoot

Kash Doll kept it all the way Detroit for her gender reveal photo shoot. 

STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere

Source: Derek White / Getty

Kash Doll kept it all the way Detroit for her gender reveal photo shoot.  The BMF actress announced that she and Tracy T are expecting a baby boy, while dressed in a blue and red Detroit Pistons, #33 Grant Hill floor length gown which she wore center court at the Little Caesar’s arena where the Pistons play.  She accessorized the look with diamond jewelry and a basketball for a prop.

Kash Doll seems to be overjoyed with having a boy.  She posted the gender reveal photo shoot to her Instagram feed with this caption. “When normally I’ll b sad on 11/4 cause it’s my pops bday…. I’m filled with joy 🤩 God and my pops blessed me with a boy!!! Imma boy mom!! i kno my dad gonna in my baby boy in a lot of way… I’m too trill y’all the world needed a male version of me! And Tracy but whatever lol (O and yea 50 called me last year on this date to tell me i had my bmf role just so y’all know how my daddy be working😝) baby shower coming soon…

Instagram we having a boy ❤💙

Kash Doll’s followers absolutely loved that she paid homage to her hometown.  They inundated her post with blue and red hearts and congratulations.  If she took over the Piston’s arena for her gender reveal shoot, we can’t wait to see what this baby shower will look like!

Kash Doll Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby With A Detroit Pistons Photo Shoot  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

