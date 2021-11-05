LOCAL NEWS: Blaine Griffin Gets to Be the New City Council President in Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cleveland not only has a new mayor, but now also a new City Council President.

Blaine Griffin was elected in the role in an “unanimous decision” during a morning meeting on Nov. 5.

Griffin, who represents Ward 6, was first elected to Cleveland City Council in November of 2017 after he was appointed in May of that year, according to his bio. He’s also chairman of council’s Safety Committee and vice chair of Workforce & Community Benefits.

Griffin will take over the position from Kevin Kelley, who was defeated in mayoral election by Justin Bibb. Kelley did not run for Council has he was running for mayor.

