CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Blaine Griffin Gets to Be the New City Council President in Cleveland

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
City skyline and the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland.

Source: Loop Images / Getty

Cleveland not only has a new mayor, but now also a new City Council President.

Blaine Griffin was elected in the role in an “unanimous decision” during a morning meeting on Nov. 5.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Griffin, who represents Ward 6, was first elected to Cleveland City Council in November of 2017 after he was appointed in May of that year, according to his bio. He’s also chairman of council’s Safety Committee and vice chair of Workforce & Community Benefits.

Griffin will take over the position from Kevin Kelley, who was defeated in mayoral election by Justin Bibb.  Kelley did not run for Council has he was running for mayor.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images

Cleveland City skyline...

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

13 photos Launch gallery

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

Continue reading What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

Recently in an article, Cleveland made the top 25 in the list of cities and states with the most sexiest accents.  While that is a great honor for the city, that is not the only reason why Cleveland is a great place to live and visit, particularly Downtown.  Here is a sample of what makes Downtown Cleveland so attractive.  

LOCAL NEWS: Blaine Griffin Gets to Be the New City Council President in Cleveland  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close