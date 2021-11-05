Cleveland not only has a new mayor, but now also a new City Council President.
Blaine Griffin was elected in the role in an “unanimous decision” during a morning meeting on Nov. 5.
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
Griffin, who represents Ward 6, was first elected to Cleveland City Council in November of 2017 after he was appointed in May of that year, according to his bio. He’s also chairman of council’s Safety Committee and vice chair of Workforce & Community Benefits.
Griffin will take over the position from Kevin Kelley, who was defeated in mayoral election by Justin Bibb. Kelley did not run for Council has he was running for mayor.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images
What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?
What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?
1. Crystal Chandelierat PlayHouse SquareSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. Solar panels outside the Great Lakes Science Center.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. The Rock And Roll Hall Of FameSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. Aerial view of downtown Cleveland's Public SquareSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Soldiers and Sailors monument in Cleveland, Ohio, USASource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Downtown Cleveland's historic building on Public SquareSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. The exterior of Key Tower.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9. Downtown Old Stone ChurchSource:Getty 9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11. The interior of the Tower City Center.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. Cleveland Convention Center, Cleveland, Ohio, USASource:Getty 12 of 13
13.13 of 13
LOCAL NEWS: Blaine Griffin Gets to Be the New City Council President in Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com