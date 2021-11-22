Sheree Whitfield’s Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta May Have Just Ended Her Relationship

Shereé Whitfield’s return to Real Housewives of Atlanta may have already cost her relationship.
TMZ reports that the returning housewife wanted to film a scene in a Philadelphia restaurant with her boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams to visit him. She told her man that she would have a camera crew with her once she arrived in town but this however would’ve violated Gilliams’ house arrest orders. Sources say he passed on shooting the scene to not get in trouble with the courts and “the production team informed his attorneys that they would edit the show’s narrative to make it appear as if he stood her up.”
