LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

It’s nothing like a good “Front Page News” report from Eva to start the week off with, and this one is filled with all you need to know about the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, upcoming high-profile trials and the unfortunate loss of famed designer Virgil Abloh to cancer amongst other news.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Following Eva’s update on the sex-trafficking trial for socialite and former Jeffrey Epstein affiliate Ghislaine Maxwell, in addition to the murder trial for ex-cop Kim Potter who fatally shot 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright, Rock-T steps in for a college football breakdown that was so on-point it could literally be compared to a preacher speaking to the choir. Bless up!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Treat yourself to some “Front Page News” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Front Page News: New COVID-19 Strain, Omicron Variant Prompts Travel Ban [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490: