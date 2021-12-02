LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

We live by a certain rule when it comes to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show: once you’re part of the RSMS fam, you’ll always be a member of the RSMS fam!

That sentiment applies without question to former co-host Porsha Williams, so it was an absolute delight to have her call in recently to discuss her new book Pursuit Of Porsha, the drama on her new show Porsha Family Matters and the true reason for leaving The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Speaking with the confidence of a truly liberated woman, Porsha had an honest talk with her former radio family on the current topics happening in her life at the moment. From opening up about a battle with depression to explaining why her very viral relationship with Simon Guobadia is unlike any of the ones she’s been in previously, we had an amazingly candid conversation with our girl that we’re sure many of you will enjoy just as much as we did.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to Porsha Williams’ latest interview in full on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Porsha Williams Shares The Real Reason Why She Left RHOA & What Makes Simon So Different [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490: