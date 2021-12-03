News
HomeNews

Ohio hospitalizations increase, Omicron a concern

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

 

According to NBC4i, as Ohio leaders keep an eye out for the Omicron variant in the state, there are concerns when it comes to the number of hospitalizations.

Statewide – there’s been a 59 percent increase over the last three weeks in the number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, cases have reached a new high since January with more than 3,900 patients hospitalized for coronavirus.

Leaders continue to urge people to get vaccinated.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Coronavirus

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

73 photos Launch gallery

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Continue reading Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are learning more about COVID-19, but unfortunately many from all walks of life have contracted the virus including in Hollywood, Politics, and the world of Sports. See the full list below.      

The Latest:

Ohio hospitalizations increase, Omicron a concern  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close