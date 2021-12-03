Ohio hospitalizations increase, Omicron a concern

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, as Ohio leaders keep an eye out for the Omicron variant in the state, there are concerns when it comes to the number of hospitalizations.

Statewide – there’s been a 59 percent increase over the last three weeks in the number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, cases have reached a new high since January with more than 3,900 patients hospitalized for coronavirus.

Leaders continue to urge people to get vaccinated.

