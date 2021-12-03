Ohio hospitalizations increase, Omicron a concern

According to NBC4i, as Ohio leaders keep an eye out for the Omicron variant in the state, there are concerns when it comes to the number of hospitalizations.
Statewide – there’s been a 59 percent increase over the last three weeks in the number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus.
According to the Ohio Hospital Association, cases have reached a new high since January with more than 3,900 patients hospitalized for coronavirus.
Leaders continue to urge people to get vaccinated.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. Sixers, Joel Embiid
1 of 73
Joel Embiid is now OUT tonight due to healthy and safety protocols— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) November 8, 2021
Sixers have 4 players now in the NBA “healthy and safety protocols”#Sixers #JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/wV478oT7qB
2. Sixers, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle
2 of 73
Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle and now Joel Embiid have presumably tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week.— Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) November 8, 2021
It seems like a bad idea to continue making the Sixers play games despite that! https://t.co/lMLU80qFR4
3. Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State & Military Leader Passes Away at 843 of 73
4. Wendy Williams
4 of 73
5. Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had Covid & Won’t Get Vaccine Until More Research
5 of 73
6. Ex-NBA Player Cedric Ceballos
6 of 73
7. Drake
7 of 73
8. Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Passes From COVID
8 of 73
9. DJ Khaled
9 of 73
10. Gospel Singer, Kelly Price
10 of 73
Prayer Request: Kelly Price Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/GOWupJYpyQ pic.twitter.com/oYMlztDBnv— 93.1 WZAK (@931wzak) August 2, 2021
11. Baltimore Ravens QB, Lamar Jackson
11 of 73
Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/UzclQcWk9n— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2021
12. Ellen DeGeneres
12 of 73
NEW: Ellen DeGeneres says that she’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is “feeling fine.” https://t.co/J1wuZGzkLD pic.twitter.com/AvaJ05qAY6— ABC News (@ABC) December 10, 2020
13. PA Governor Tom Wolf
13 of 73
BREAKING: PA Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19. According to today’s press release, Wolf says, “I have no symptoms and am feeling well.” He continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidelines.— SUTV News Team (@SUTVNews) December 9, 2020
14. Country Cookin's Saudia Shuler Tests Positive For COVID-19
14 of 73
15. Singer Jeremih
15 of 73
pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM— 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020
16. Khloe Kardashian16 of 73
17. Trey Songz
17 of 73
18. NFL Star Cam Newton
18 of 73
Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
19. President Donald Trump19 of 73
20. Melania Trump
20 of 73
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.— Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) October 2, 2020
21. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox
21 of 73
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox pulled out of co-hosting E!'s virtual red carpet at the #Emmys after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5OfAVqFJ9e— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020
22. Natalie Nunn22 of 73
23. Tiffany HaddishSource:TV One 23 of 73
24. Usain BoltSource:Getty 24 of 73
25. Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson
25 of 73
Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is asymptotic and feeling fine, according to @Tim_McManus pic.twitter.com/f1orSs1Fmu— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 3, 2020
26. Russell Westbrook
26 of 73
Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/BYG6clQmup— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020
27. Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic
27 of 73
Nikola Jokic is awaiting clearance to return to the United States. pic.twitter.com/tjWhHEuhBq— Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) June 23, 2020
28. DL Hughley
28 of 73
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
29. Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott
29 of 73
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
30. NBA Legend Patrick Ewing
30 of 73
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
31. Rapper Fred The Godson Dies Due To COVID-19
31 of 73
BREAKING: NYC Rapper Fred The Godson Reportedly Loses Battle With COVID-19https://t.co/1KqLgHuHHb— RNB Philly (@rnbphilly) April 23, 2020
32. Eagles Super Fan Monty G "Babay Babay"
32 of 73
If you’ve been to any game, rally, or literally any PHI event, you probably know Monty G’s “BAYBAY-BAYBAY” & hype songs.— Eagles Nation (5-7) (@PHLEaglesNation) April 16, 2020
Right now, he’s in the fight of his life with COVID-19. He’s in a medically induced coma, and had a tracheotomy to help him breathe. https://t.co/oqi5wSiQa2
33. Von Miller
33 of 73
#Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller posted about testing positive for coronavirus, thanking well-wishers for the love and urging everyone to take it seriously https://t.co/vonKHSUvMI pic.twitter.com/qLZJa2ersM— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2020
34. Karl-Anthony Towns Mom, Jacqueline Cruz
April 13, 202034 of 73
35. Jackson Browne
35 of 73
Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/12Go3K76y7— The Guardian (@guardian) March 25, 2020
36. Former NBA Player Jason Collins
36 of 73
I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020
37. John Prine
37 of 73
We are remembering Joe Diffie with his iconic 90s videos ❤️ https://t.co/GsbgSUAM1B— CMT (@CMT) March 31, 2020
38. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder
38 of 73
The musician Adam Schlesinger, who died this week, was a modest man of immodestly lavish talent, with a body of work that stands next to those of far bigger boldface names. https://t.co/qiqT5okF1G— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 3, 2020
39. Prince Albert of Monaco
39 of 73
Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus but his health is not a cause for concern, his office said https://t.co/Qu6jsQgaMP pic.twitter.com/A8xymhzYsv— Reuters (@Reuters) March 19, 2020
40. Singer Charlotte Lawrence40 of 73
41. Actress Rachel Matthews (Voiced “Honeymaren” In Frozen 2)41 of 73
42. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar
42 of 73
43. BeBe Winans , his mother & brother
43 of 73
44. Eagles Kicker Tom Dempsey
44 of 73
The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former kicker Tom Dempsey.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 5, 2020
45. P!NK and son Jameson
45 of 73
46. Rapper YNW Melly46 of 73
47. Rudy Gobert
47 of 73
48. Tom Hanks
48 of 73
49. Rita Wilson
49 of 73
50. Donovan Mitchell
50 of 73
51. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari
51 of 73
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari has been tested positive with corona virus, official news #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Brazil #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/Zcdif5U6gZ— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) March 12, 2020
52. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton
52 of 73
BREAKING: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 13, 2020
53. Olga Kurylenko
53 of 73
54. Idris Elba
54 of 73
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
55. Lucian Grainge55 of 73
56. Kevin Durant
56 of 73
Kevin Durant was one of the four Nets to test positive for coronavirus.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 17, 2020
More: https://t.co/Bz7tu4e5xE pic.twitter.com/JS5l4nMmtU
57. Sean Payton
57 of 73
Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020
58. Marcus Smart
58 of 73
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
59. Andy Cohen
59 of 73
60. Manu Dibango
60 of 73
crazy we lost another great to Coronavirus... Manu Dibango ... Le Grand... https://t.co/BnNX0FOqtA— Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) March 24, 2020
61. Slim Thug
61 of 73
62. Chef Floyd Cardoz
62 of 73
Groundbreaking chef Floyd Cardoz has reportedly died of the new coronavirus https://t.co/d4UyVtalAm pic.twitter.com/KVBcTRfaWN— Eater NY (@EaterNY) March 25, 2020
63. Designer Jenny Polanco63 of 73
64. Prince Charles
64 of 73
Coronavirus: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/jMHkHbLqIv— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 25, 2020
65. Brad Jordan (Scarface)
65 of 73
Brad Jordan, aka Scarface of the Geto Boys, says he had 103 fever, felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest and thought he was going to die. He has now tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/p7wD1OTQCF via @houstonchron— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 26, 2020
66. Doris Burke
66 of 73
Doris Burke joins The Woj Pod to reveal she's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She details her symptoms, her hospital testing experience, recovery and goal of sharing importance of social distancing and other measures underway to combat pandemic. https://t.co/4RAbMO5LPL— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020
67. Chris Cuomo
67 of 73
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
68. Ellis Marsalis Jr
68 of 73
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
69. Brooke Baldwin
69 of 73
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
70. Harvey Weinstein
70 of 73
Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison https://t.co/NS3cxkKdG7— TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2020
71. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim
71 of 73
72. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood
72 of 73
JUST IN: #TheBachelor’s Colton Underwood has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/ackiw5QYDA— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 20, 2020
73. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju
73 of 73
