Zendaya Gives Us Spidy-Inspired Fashion At The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Photocall

Give Zendaya a theme and she's going to body it in the most fashionable way possible.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

"Spiderman: No Way Home" Photocall

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Zendaya Coleman knows how to slay a press tour. The actress, who is currently promoting her latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home, has been generating lots of buzz with her red carpet ensembles. This time around, Coleman attended a photocall for the film, clad in an Alexander McQueen blazer from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

The Euphoria actress served the highest of high fashion looks in an oversized grey blazer adorned with draping crystals. Her stocking boots matched her double-breasted blazer. To keep the theme going, she accessorized with spider web earrings.

"Spiderman: No Way Home" Photocall

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Can we take a second to get into the details of this look?

"Spiderman: No Way Home" Photocall

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Styled by none other than the image architect himself Law Roach, the mastermind behind all of Coleman’s looks took to Instagram to flaunt his work.

“Choose your weapon…. Tom wearing @celine or Z wearing @alexandermcqueen,” he captioned the carousel of videos.

Spider-Man: No Way Home officially premieres December 17th. That means we have a couple more weeks of Coleman slaying the red carpet as she promotes the film. The actress is known for sticking to themes, so it’ll be fun to see what else her and Law Roach create together. What do you think? Are you feeling her Spidy-inspired look?

Zendaya Coleman Is The Youngest Celebrity To Receive The CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award

Zendaya Coleman Channels Model Donyale Luna On Essence Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Cover Issue

Zendaya Turns Heads In ‘Wet’ Balmain Look At The Venice Film Festival

Zendaya Gives Us Spidy-Inspired Fashion At The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Photocall  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

