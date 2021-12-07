Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Top 10 Things Black People Buy From The Gas Station [WATCH]

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
It’s widely recognized that Black people share many common life experiences, from Thanksgiving traditions and childhood snacks to fashion fads and of course the slang words we come up with.

Another example of universally shared behavior includes the things we buy when hitting up a gas station, so Rickey and the crew decided to get comical by counting down 10 frequently purchased items during a snack run while at the pump.

With help from a “new friend” who owns a Citgo gas station in the hood, Rickey found out some surprising similarities that we tend to share while filling up the tank. From Sour Cream & Cheddar Ruffles to lottery tickets — Powerball, please! — you’ll definitely be able to relate to at least a few of these popular convenience store purchases amongst our people.

Enjoy a few laughs and giggles to start your week off with on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Top 10 Things Black People Buy From The Gas Station [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

