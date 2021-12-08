Chloe Bailey Is Eating Up The Gram In A Number Of Stylish Ensembles

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There’s something about Chloe Bailey’s effortless talent and seductive demeanor that can make a grown man say “Lawd Have Mercy!” All of this inevitability transfer’s over to the star’s impeccable fashion sense, which we absolutely adore. It’s only right that we give a little praise to Bailey on this fine Wednesday because she’s been shutting down social media with a number of stylish outfits as of recent.

Just look at how Chloe flipped this casual dark blue Balenciaga sweater into a full-on ensemble with those sleek knee-high boots. Your favorite celebrity could never! The singer, who is one half of sister singing duo Chloe and X Halle, appeared to be heading out for a night out on the town when she posted a glimpse of her attire to Instagram on Dec. 7. According to her caption, Bailey hadn’t “been out in a minute.” Well, talk about stepping out in style, right?

Over the weekend the “Ungodly Hour” artist attended Variety’s star-studded Hitmakers Brunch where she presented her best friend and fellow musician Lil Nas X with the “Innovator of the Year” award. Of course, Chloe slayed in a head-turning Sol Angelann dress and paired the look with a smokey eye to compliment her newly dyed locs. The 23-year-old perfectly summed up her curve-hugging look with a few photos on Instagram writing, “girl on fire.”

Back in November, Bailey performed her smash hit “Have Mercy” at the American Music Awards. We absolutely couldn’t get enough of her red carpet look. The songwriter and producer showed up and showed out in a long black cut-out dress by Monsoori that accentuated all of her voluptuous assets.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to Bailey’s account for more of her incredible fashion attire, but in unrelated news, it appears as though the star may be gearing up to drop some new music soon. In a brief video posted to her account on Nov. 13, the star teased a new song that is reportedly called “Flex.” Check out a snippet of the song down below.

