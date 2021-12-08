Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley’s Mom Reminiscences On Christmas With Him As A Child [WATCH]

There’s nothing like the holidays to get people reminiscing on the good ol’ days, and Rickey immediately was brought back to some of his best Christmas memories while growing up in the projects after listening to “Silent Night” by The Temptations.

Rickey was so moved by the tunes that he actually got Momma Carolita on the line to co-sign some of his truly hilarious Christmas stories. From a drunk family friend that knocked over the tree to the funniest explanation on how Santa delivered presents to the projects, this segment in particular proved to be equally as heartwarming as much as it was hilarious.

Get some laughs in as we head into the holidays on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
