Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Darling Hair Extensions For A Textured Hairline

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about hair, it’s our homegirl Teyana Taylor. The mogul has teamed up with Darling Hair, as a Global Ambassador, to collaborate on a textured hairline that is available for purchase now!

Teyana took to her Instagram to announce her partnership with the hair extension brand. As soon she posted the pictures of herself modeling the beautiful hair, her followers showed their support in her comment section. One follower wrote, “Yea cuz them dreads is it.” And another follower commented with, “you never miss .”

In her promotional pictures, Teyana rocked long, shinning locs, and a full curly afro. Other hair looks that will be available in this collection are flexi rod curls crochet hair, braids, and textured ponytails.

When it comes to hair, Teyana is a pro. Over the years she has proven herself a hair chameleon by keeping her mane fresh. One minute she is serving a short, stylish pixie cut that frames her face perfectly and the next minute she is rocking wavy hair the extends pass her behind. Because of her ability to set trends when it comes to hair, she is the perfect Global Ambassador for Darling Hair.

For more information on this collaboration or to purchase some Teyana X Darling Hair, click here.

