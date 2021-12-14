Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Darling Hair Extensions For A Textured Hairline

If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about hair, it's our homegirl Teyana Taylor. 

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about hair, it’s our homegirl Teyana Taylor. The mogul has teamed up with Darling Hair, as a Global Ambassador, to collaborate on a textured hairline that is available for purchase now!

Teyana took to her Instagram to announce her partnership with the hair extension brand. As soon she posted the pictures of herself modeling the beautiful hair, her followers showed their support in her comment section. One follower wrote, “Yea cuz them dreads is it.” And another follower commented with, “you never miss😍😍😍😍😍.”

Related Stories

In her promotional pictures, Teyana rocked long, shinning locs, and a full curly afro. Other hair looks that will be available in this collection are flexi rod curls crochet hair, braids, and textured ponytails.

When it comes to hair, Teyana is a pro. Over the years she has proven herself a hair chameleon by keeping her mane fresh. One minute she is serving a short, stylish pixie cut that frames her face perfectly and the next minute she is rocking wavy hair the extends pass her behind. Because of her ability to set trends when it comes to hair, she is the perfect Global Ambassador for Darling Hair.

For more information on this collaboration or to purchase some Teyana X Darling Hair, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’

Teyana Taylor Launches Her First Collection With PLT As Their Creative Director

Teyana Taylor Teams Up With MAC Cosmetics For 90s Inspired Collection

 

Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Darling Hair Extensions For A Textured Hairline  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close