Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Among Those Tested Positive for COVID

The Cleveland Browns are going to be down several players and coaches thanks to the never-ending COVID-19 pandemic and there are a couple of big names that have been announced.

Over a “dozen” have tested positive, including Quarterback Baker Mayfield and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

News of both Mayfield and Stefanski came out on Dec. 15 with the main coach “immediately isolated” after the results came in.

Stefanski will continue to serve as coach for the team’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, but he will do so “virtually.”

There is a chance Stefanski could be “eligible for Saturday’s game if he has two negative COVID-19 tests, which is standard NFL protocol for vaccinated team members.” If not, then special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will get to be the head coach with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt calling the games.

The Browns issued a statement on the coaching situation on its Twitter account.

Mayfield, however, will not be active in the game as Case Keenum will start in his place as QB.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Here is the current list of players who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning: HC Kevin Stefanski

Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell

QB Baker Mayfield

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Troy Hill

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S John Johnson

TE Austin Hooper

OT Jedrick Wills

G Wyatt Teller

G Drew Forbes

DE Takkarist McKinley

WR Jojo Natson

TE Ross Travis practice squad NFL COVID vaccine rules Vaccinated individuals who test positive and are asymptomatic will be isolated and contact tracing will promptly occur.

The positive individual will be permitted to return to duty after two negative tests at least 24-hours apart.

After that, they will be tested every week or as directed by the medical staff.

Vaccinated individuals will not be subject to quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected person. According to the NFL’s 2021 COVID-Related Operating Principles, the game will not be postponed.

The Raiders do not appear to have “anyone on the COVID list.”

Yet, there are 75 players in the NFL who ended up with the positive result after being tested for COVID, according to Adam Schefter on Twitter.

That includes the ever-growing amount of Browns players on the list.

The matchup between the Browns and Raiders will still take place, as of right now, this coming Saturday, Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m.

