Hot Spot: Kanye West Made $2 Million From His $200 Stem Player Streaming ‘Donda 2’ [WATCH]

With Da Brat still enjoying the honeymoon phase — congratulations to her and Judy again! — Maria More fills in once again to deliver today’s “Hot Spot” report.

In the latest roundup, we’ve got news on the millions that Kanye has already made off his new Stem Player streaming device, the millions Tasha K doesn’t have for Cardi B and the millions of The Weeknd’s fans that will be soon get to enjoy his new album documentary in partnership with Amazon Prime.

Hear more on those stories in today’s “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

