LOL! Black Tony Broke Into Rickey Smiley’s House & This Is What Happened….[WATCH]

We’ve heard plenty of Black Tony’s excuses for not coming to work, but his latest might just be the most outlandish of them all.

Oh, and it begins with him actually breaking in to Rickey’s house!

If there’s anything to learn from Black Tony and his most recent example of ratchetness, it’s not to stay on the honest path and refrain from committing a home invasion — we’d like to believe you know that all on your own. For this specific occasion, the lesson is to not raid the fridge for milk when you’re lactose intolerant!

Listen to today’s buffoonery coming from “Black Tony” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

