Baker Mayfield to Cleveland Fans: ‘I Have No Idea What Happens Next’

“I have given this franchise everything I have.”

Baker Mayfield has had a roller coaster ride during his four years as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. It looks like that ride may soon be coming to an end.

The Browns have been very publicly attempting to secure embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently embroiled in 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct and is expected to be suspended by the NFL.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported yesterday that the Browns weren’t going to be sending Baker to his home state of Texas in the potential Watson trade, but that the QB headed into his fifth year would possibly be traded to another team anyway.

Last night Baker hopped back onto social media to share a heartfelt message with Browns fans. He said specifically that there’s no hidden message, but to most people, it sounds eerily like a ‘goodbye’.

“Cleveland,” Baker began. “The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process.”

How do you feel about Baker possibly playing his last game as a Cleveland Brown?

