Baker Mayfield to Cleveland Fans: ‘I Have No Idea What Happens Next’

“I have given this franchise everything I have.”
Baker Mayfield has had a roller coaster ride during his four years as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. It looks like that ride may soon be coming to an end.
The Browns have been very publicly attempting to secure embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently embroiled in 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct and is expected to be suspended by the NFL.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported yesterday that the Browns weren’t going to be sending Baker to his home state of Texas in the potential Watson trade, but that the QB headed into his fifth year would possibly be traded to another team anyway.
Last night Baker hopped back onto social media to share a heartfelt message with Browns fans. He said specifically that there’s no hidden message, but to most people, it sounds eerily like a ‘goodbye’.
“Cleveland,” Baker began. “The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process.”
How do you feel about Baker possibly playing his last game as a Cleveland Brown?
Odell Beckham Jr, Baker Mayfield and Colin Cowherd at War of Words; Cleveland Twitter Reacts
Odell Beckham Jr, Baker Mayfield and Colin Cowherd at War of Words; Cleveland Twitter Reacts
1. Colin Being Colin
1 of 13
Top 10 moments of Odell Beckham Jr.'s career according to @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/O3len4ppzk— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 16, 2019
2. OBJ Responds2 of 13
3. OBJ Responds Again3 of 13
4. One More Time (for the people in the back)4 of 13
5. Baker Called Dude a Clown. That's Hilarious!
5 of 13
Once again, you’re a clown.... now I know you’re just trying to get me fired up. “Most memorable moments”... he’s 26 and his greatest moments are ahead of him. You forget the kids and people he inspires. That goes much further than football...— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) May 16, 2019
6. Fan Reaction
6 of 13
Good looking out for @obj @bakermayfield! @ColinCowherd is clout chasing... even invited u 2 his show...#thirsty somehow his opinion is truth. Speaks for a certain demo drenched in supremacy ideology that usually doesn’t look like the athletes they criticize... #GTFOH— That NC 100 Guy (@MBNC100) May 18, 2019
7. Fan Reaction
7 of 13
Baker in His second year acting like a pro while dumpster fire Colin still acts like a rookie.— @theRealAdamHoffman (@AdamHof57526272) May 17, 2019
8. You Knew This Was Coming...
May 16, 20198 of 13
9. Hilarious9 of 13
10. Funny AF lol
10 of 13
All of #BrownsTwitter knows he is a Clown!! We Got Your Back #6 pic.twitter.com/MpThjFNQ7i— BrownsTherapy (@BrownsTherapy) May 16, 2019
11. Seems Accurate
11 of 13
Colon cowherd is an ass I don’t even know why he’s on the air— Chuck Stoll (@cstoll66) May 17, 2019
12. So Sweet
12 of 13
@obj...u are awesome and he KNOWS it...dont fall for the CowPies tweets...he is just capitalizing on your talent and #fanluv to boost his ratings..he is a closest fan and has the tshirts...#GoBrowns #worldteam— Heather DeBold (@HeatherDizzMe) May 18, 2019
13. Fair?
13 of 13
I get wanting support your teammate, but saying it's about the people he inspires is crazy. You are both great football players, but you are NOT who any kid should look up to. Obj has meltdown after meltdown, what is that teaching kids? Smh— Caleb McKee (@Neon_Cloudz) May 18, 2019
