Petition To Remove Kanye West From Coachella’s Line Up Receives Over 36,000 Signatures

Kanye West’s recent social media shenanigans are now causing issues in his business.
Anti-Ye fans are now petitioning to get him removed from Coachella. Ye is set to headline day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next month but a user, Caramello Marie, launched the Change.org petition to remove him from the lineup.
“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition reads. “No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”
Currently, the petition has over 36,000 signatures. This comes after his performance was pulled from the Grammys after his recent social media behavior. As previously reported, allegedly a Grammys rep reached out to the rapper stating “due to what they deem to be concerning online behavior” his services were not needed. He is nominated for five Grammy awards, including Album of the Year for DONDA.
The decision comes after his exchange with this year’s Grammy Awards host, Trevor Noah calling him a racial slur, which led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating Instagram’s hate speech policy. He has also had public nasty disputes with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian and comedian D.L. Hughley.
Social Media Reacts To Kanye West Burying Pete Davidson Alive In “Eazy” Video
Pete Davidson has spoken out about his own mental health issues COUNTLESS times.— ✨the midnight gospel (@khanyisile_____) March 3, 2022
The fact that anybody is using Ye's mental health to justify why he is then allowed to harm and harass someone else is actually quite deranged. https://t.co/vt6X0B1i2j
SORRY NOT SORRY!!! How is he not being stopped!!! Now he releases a music video kidnapping Pete Davidson & burying him alive. It’s not art. He is scary & unstable. #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/ylWvp9wHTH— Stephanie Bauer (@StephBauerTV) March 3, 2022
“The Pete Davidson murder video is just art!” Yet they’re going to ignore that he’s legit constantly threatening them? I have never been a Kim fan in my life, but the fact one of the richest women in the country can get abused publicly? Says a lot about how society treats women. https://t.co/49AD875q3y— 🌸Sarah🌸 (@noprahwinfreyy) March 3, 2022
Kanye West is so fucking embarassing. I hope Pete Davidson is gonna sue his ass for harassment pic.twitter.com/dwbkzkiu6M— hoe for euphoria (@sadelikesinger) March 3, 2022
Whoever helped Kenye make this video gave the greenlight to someone - who is publicly experiencing a mental health crisis - to commit criminal acts. They are enabling him the same way any addict wants and needs. Pete Davidson doesn't deserve this. https://t.co/BEj0uFRrAj— 💙💛 So Far Left I Might Be Right (@saudade70) March 3, 2022
Not gonna lie, didn't have "Sympathize with Pete Davidson" on my 2022 bingo card. If Ye had a 9 to 5 like any of us, he'd absolutely be on a list somewhere. At some point someone needs to step in and put him in check before he does something to end up as a Lifetime TV special https://t.co/FMmXglmeAe— Antonio Soto (@DirtyLeggz) March 3, 2022
D.L Hughley got the best take on this Kanye West, Kim K, and Pete Davidson situation. pic.twitter.com/SRmUVlxJrt— L.anaïs🧚🏼♀️ (@LanaisLi) March 3, 2022
Pete Davidson has achieved every comedians’ dream, to get more famous each and every day without ever writing new material— gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) March 3, 2022
Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single and in response Kanye uploads a stop motion music video of him KIDNAPPING and DECAPITATING Pete Davidson?????? This is abuse— daya’s second emmy 🔆 (@sexcipixiegrl) March 2, 2022
someone seriously needs to get him help this is extremely disturbing https://t.co/iozQhW7t4i— bethany (@fiImgal) March 2, 2022
For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 3, 2022
