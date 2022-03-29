Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Will Smith Apologizes For Slapping Chris Rock, Rock's Comedy Tour Ticket Sales Rise

News Talk Cleveland
To the surprise of no one, today’s “Hot Spot” is still all about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars this year. The latest update in the viral ordeal comes with an apology from The Fresh Prince and a spike in sales for the stand-up icon’s latest comedy tour.

Will’s apology comes with perfect timing, especially after Rickey and a lot of other people felt disturbed by watching two of our leading Black men in Hollywood publicly result to physical violence. Let’s hope Smith’s olive branch leads to a public display of peace with Rock as well.

Get the latest in Oscars gossip from today’s “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
