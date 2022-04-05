Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Counselor Yunetta Spring Shares The Best Way To Find The Perfect Therapist That Is Right For You

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

When it comes to therapy, sometimes it can be scary because you’re opening up to someone you don’t know.  Picking a therapist can be a nerve-racking process, but Counselor Yunetta Spring shares some tips on how to find the best therapist.

When seeking out therapy, some of the tips she talks about is figuring out what type of therapy one needs. Do you need one-on-one, family therapy, or couple therapy? There so are many options to think of. Also, think about whether you’re comfortable with face-to-face or virtual and do you want a man or woman, and what race you would like them to be.

Listen to the clip below for tips on finding your perfect therapist.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Famous Relationships That Could’ve Benefited From Being On ‘Couples Therapy’

10 photos Launch gallery

Famous Relationships That Could’ve Benefited From Being On ‘Couples Therapy’

Continue reading Famous Relationships That Could’ve Benefited From Being On ‘Couples Therapy’

Famous Relationships That Could’ve Benefited From Being On ‘Couples Therapy’

Counselor Yunetta Spring Shares The Best Way To Find The Perfect Therapist That Is Right For You  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 5 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close