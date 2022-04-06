Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trae Tha Truth Helps Elderly Woman Who Was Robbed At Gunpoint In Houston

Trae Tha Truth continuously proves that he’s Houston’s hero.

Recently a video went viral showing an elderly woman getting robbed at gunpoint in front of her Houston home.  The video shows the woman walking toward her stairs when a car stopped and a man hopped out of the passenger seat, attempting to rob the woman.  She threw her purse and things at the man when he demanded money from her.

“I haven’t had no sleep,” said Tonya Robertson, the victim as reported by Click2Houston. “I haven’t been to work.” She says didn’t know the suspect but had a message for him.

“I hate that you done this to me because I don’t harm nobody,” Robertson said. “I’m not a violent person and I just want justice.”

Houston’s hometown hero, Trae Tha Truth is not only known for his music but also for his positive impact on the community, his activism, and his philanthropic acts within the city. Once the video reached social media, he professed his disgust that was in the video and immediately wanted to help.  He later posted how he felt about the situation while on his way to find the woman to offer his help.

“Nothing about that is street, man,” he said in the video. “That ain’t what’s up. We don’t touch women, we don’t touch kids. We stick to the code. You gotta have some type of real gangsta about yourself. Don’t do that to women, man. Don’t prey on the weak, that’s not how we move.

“That video really, really ran me hot, man. I ain’t never gonna be quiet; I’m gonna speak up. I’m actually gonna go pull up on her and let her know she ain’t alone and there’s real ones out here that’s gonna stand for her and other elders and other kids. Definitely prayers up for her. About to actually go find her now. I’ma make it my business to do that today.”

The following post showed him with the woman and sharing that he blessed her so that she could get back on her feet and wanted to comfort her and let her know she was not alone.

“I Made It To Her,” Trae shared. “I Made Sure She know That Real Ones Dont Stand By Or Approve What Happen To Her…. And Also Blessed Her… Protect Our Own…. I Told Her She Should Create Her Own personal Go fund because a lot of people want to help her…”

Trae Tha Truth is always known for helping the city through acts like this or helping people during national disasters like Hurricane Harvey.

Click2Houston reports that “Houston Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.”

Tonya Robertson is taking donations through GoFundMe.

Trae Tha Truth Helps Elderly Woman Who Was Robbed At Gunpoint In Houston  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

