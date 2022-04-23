Kei-Touch interviewed Durrel Davis, Owner of Ultimate Fitness LLC.! He is a former Division I Collegiate All Conference Free Safety from Temple University.
Durrel has used his education as a Childhood obesity specialist to partner with schools in Washington D.C, Maryland, and Virginia to implement programs that offer children the ability to learn to take control of their health at a young age. Durrel also specializes in Personal Training, Sports Specific Training, and is a Certified Yoga instructor.
They discussed the recent passing of Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, fitness trackers and yoga
Durrel Davis l The Outlet With Kei-Touch was originally published on woldcnews.com