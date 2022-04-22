170x170-bhm-2022-logo-header

Sheila Weaver l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

Black History Month
Sheila Weaver l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

Kei-Touch interviewed Sheila Weaver, Founder, She Loves Sports! Sheila is in DC’s High School Hall of Fame as a Coach and has helped countless student athletes obtain scholarships! They discussed the vital role social media, marketing and research plays, questions to ask yourself when choosing a college and other tips

