LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

ESPN figures Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim divorced from one another and it’s now getting a little messy. What we’ve learned is that the couple broke up on amicable terms but now the speculation is that Molly has a relationship with co-worker Stephen A. Smith.

We’re also calling out the prayer warriors for R. Kelly. Alledgely he’s been on suicide watch while in jail.

Gary has the tea on these stories and you’re going to want to hear this.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Jalen Rose Addresses Split From Molly Qerim & Her Allegedly Dating Stephen A. Smith was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com