The world is in a frenzy due to a leak of the Supreme Court ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The official decision is expected to come down sometime in June or early July. In COVID news, officials are ruling out the term “fully vaccinated” and are encouraging people to stay up to date on their booster shots.

Rock T also updates us on sports and what’s going on with Brittney Griner.

Front Page News: A Leak Of A Draft Supreme Court Ruling Could Overturn Roe v. Wade [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com