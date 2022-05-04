LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Will Smith has started something! Dave Chappelle was attacked at his Los Angeles comedy festival show last night. Isaiah Lee, 23 had an armed with a replica handgun that contained a knife blade when he rushed Chappelle on stage. Chappelle, his security, Busta Rhymes, and Jamie Foxx all stomped out the guy leaving him inquired.

Da Brat shares all the details to this wild story.

Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened When Dave Chappelle Was Attacked [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com