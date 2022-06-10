KeKe Palmer Rocked Her Natural Curls At The ‘Lightyear’ Premiere In LA

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

KeKe Palmer kept it real on the red carpet of the Lightyear movie premiere in LA, sporting her natural curls and looking darling while doing so.

The actress was giving authenticity and style simultaneously. She posed on the red carpet as the queen she is, with her curls popping and her outfit looking fly.

Palmer wore a David Koma PF22 frock that featured an electric blue sequin bottom and a multi-colored fitted top. She paired the look with neon ankle strap shoes and matching eye shadow. The Nope actress also donned blue toenails to match her ensemble.

If there’s one thing we know about Palmer, she is going to keep it real. Whether she’s opening up about her skin issues or telling it like it is, we can count on her authenticity. Therefore, we are not surprised to see her popping curls make their appearance on the red carpet. Whether it’s a flat top, butt-length braids, or a Diana Ross wig, Palmer has rocked it and rocked it well. Just last year, she opened up about having to learn to reconnect with her hair after not feeling comfortable with it, and this year she’s proudly wearing her crown. Go, girl!

