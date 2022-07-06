Ohioans facing home gas and electric rate hikes

According to NBC4i, More than 2.75 million of Ohioans might soon see a hike in home gas and electric rates.
Ohio utility companies including Columbia Gas, AES Ohio, Duke Energy, and Aqua Ohio have collectively asked state regulators for permission to raise home gas, electric, and water costs for customers.
They are asking for another $400 million in annual charges.
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, headed by five commissioners chosen by the governor for five-year terms, needs to approve these rate increases.
