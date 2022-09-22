Man faces prison time for flying drone into Bengals stadium

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, a Cincinnati man accused of flying into the Bengals’ stadium mid-game is just one of two people facing prison time over illegal drone operations at sporting events.

Dailon Dabney, 24, of Cincinnati, illegally flew his drone on Jan. 15 into the stadium. The drone went over players and parts of the stadium crowd, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. Dabney posted footage of his illegal flight on social media and a Youtube channel called BrickByBrickFilms.

The pilot, who U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said did not register his drone with the Federal Aviation Administration and was not properly certified, welcomed the attention he received from federal agents.

