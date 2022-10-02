According to NBC4i, a suspect is facing charges after a police chase and crash that ended in Trumbull County on Thursday.
Maurice Reginald Matthews, of Cleveland, is now charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, breaking and entering, possession of drugs, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless operation, following too close, speed, driving on a closed roadway, window tint, obstructed license plates, failure to use a turn signal and driving in marked lanes.
Matthews also had warrants for his arrest on several charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and larceny, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with the P.A.C.E. (Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement) Unit were conducting traffic enforcement on the Ohio Turnpike in Portage County when they saw a vehicle traveling eastbound in Freedom Township with a heavy window tint. According to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski, the license plate was also obstructed, and the driver committed multiple traffic violations.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Radio One Turns 42! A Timeline Of How Cathy Hughes Built A Black Empire
- Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM Cash Contest
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Iman Shumpert Gifts Teyana Taylor A Corvette For Their Anniversary
- Ohio man facing charges after 125 mph chase
- BET Hip-Hop Awards 2022: Trick Daddy on Trina “I Never Get Nominated, She Gotta Win For Us”
- Did SleazyWorld Go Work at Hollister Before Rapping?!
- Beyoncé Shares A Sweet Tribute To Sister Solange After Ballet Debut
- New Series To Capture Comedian Mike Epps’ Neighborhood Revitalization Efforts
- LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College Lead Scholarship Initiative
- ‘Comrade Sisters’ Visually Captures The Transformative Contributions Of Women In The Black Panther Party
- Vice President Harris Is Right To Highlight The Importance Of Equity In Disaster Relief
- Keke Palmer Launches Digital Network Designed To Celebrate Creatives
Ohio man facing charges after 125 mph chase was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com