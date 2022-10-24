LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

In the coming months, officials are saying the COVID-19 vaccines will begin to cost. Pfizer says that they will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots. In other news, a robot is being built that will fold your clothes for you fast!

Are you down for a robot doing work around the house?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com” id=”2656075″ overlay=”true”]

Front Page News: COVID-19 Vaccines Soon To Cost + Robots That Fold Your Clothes?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com