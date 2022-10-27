LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joins the show to discuss the history and importance of the Magic City Classic! The historical HBCU game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University has been going on for 80 years. The mayor describes it as “the blackest thing in the city” of Birmingham and a win for the city.

Rickey Smiley and the show shares their favorite moments of this classic and what they love about the city.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Shares The History & Importance Of The Magic City Classic was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com