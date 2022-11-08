Ohio breaks early voting record

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Ohio set a record for early and absentee voting in a midterm election this year.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, more than 1.55 million Ohioans either voted early or requested an absentee ballot for the midterm election, an increase of 3.9% over 2018, which was also a record-setting year.

In total, as of the close of polls Monday and the end of early voting, 1,392,767 votes were cast early, either in person or by returned absentee ballot.

LaRose said the increase was driven by early voting, with 549,771 people voting early in person at their county’s board of elections.

