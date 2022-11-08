According to NBC4i, former President Donald Trump didn’t announce his candidacy for president in 2024 while at a rally north of Dayton Monday, but he did promise a “big announcement” for one week after Tuesday’s midterm election.
Trump was stumping for U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio, J.D. Vance, at a rally at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport, when he said he didn’t want to detract from Tuesday’s election, saying he will make the announcement on Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago.
Trump did not offer any hints as to what the announcement may be, but many pundits expected the former president to announce his third race for the White House during Monday’s rally.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Roland Martin Explains How Democracy Is At Stake During This Election [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Here Are Takeoff’s Funeral Details + Rihanna Says She’s Exhausted By Motherhood [WATCH]
- Have Questions About Voting: Check Out the Ohio Voter Guide
- Ohio breaks early voting record
- Trump tells Ohio crowd: ‘Big announcement’ on Nov. 15
- White Man Who Threatened To Kill Black People In 4 States Pleads Guilty To Hate Crime
- Tia Mowry Speaks On ‘Very Difficult Decision’ To Divorce Cory Hardrict
- Stacey Abrams Explains Why Governors Matter So Much In The 2022 Midterm Elections [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Chaka Khan Turned Down The Role of Celie In ‘The Color Purple’ [WATCH]
- Understanding Epilepsy And Its Affects On Black America
Trump tells Ohio crowd: ‘Big announcement’ on Nov. 15 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com