Trump tells Ohio crowd: ‘Big announcement’ on Nov. 15

According to NBC4i, former President Donald Trump didn’t announce his candidacy for president in 2024 while at a rally north of Dayton Monday, but he did promise a “big announcement” for one week after Tuesday’s midterm election.

Trump was stumping for U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio, J.D. Vance, at a rally at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport, when he said he didn’t want to detract from Tuesday’s election, saying he will make the announcement on Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump did not offer any hints as to what the announcement may be, but many pundits expected the former president to announce his third race for the White House during Monday’s rally.

