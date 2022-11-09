DaBaby Claps Back After BOGO Concert Tickets Go Viral

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Social media clowns DaBaby after his concert in Alabama had a BOGO deal for tickets.

The rapper is set to go on his Baby On Baby 2 tour and fans noticed that he will be performing at Iron City in Birmingham, Alabama on a steal! The venue is said to be one of the city’s smallest venues holding 1,300 people. Fans can get two tickets for the price of one at $22, plus a $5.92 fee. Many people think that this is a direct result of all of his antics and a sign that DaBaby has fallen off.

DaBaby seemed to respond to the claims with a video of a performance in Boston in front of a large crowd. “STOP IT. Tell em how we rocking Boston,” he said in his caption.

SEE: Black Twitter Has Thoughts on DaBaby Saying He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion

According to sources, his latest album, Baby On Baby 2 has done a fraction of his previous albums. As reported, “2021’s Blame It On Baby moved 124K units in its first week. 2020’s Kirk topped the Billboard 200 with 145K units. In comparison, his latest opus only moved 17K, which prompted many to believe that he fell off.”

Do you think he fell off? See some of the responses of the fans below.

SEE: DaBaby Concert in New Orleans Cancelled Due to Low Ticket Sales

