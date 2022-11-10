Jacksonville, Florida Opens HBCU Inspired Elementary School

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jacksonville, Florida has opened a brand new elementary school modeled after historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Becoming Collegiate Academy opened its doors in early October and started with kindergarteners and first graders but plans to add more grades each year until reaching fifth grade. According to the Becoming Collegiate Academy website, it’s a tuition-free “public-charter school uniquely positioned to mirror the experience of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) by providing a supportive, nurturing, and self-empowering environment needed for students to develop and affirm their cultural and academic identities.”

“Becoming Collegiate Academy believes there is something incredibly important about the HBCU experience that must be celebrated, protected, and replicated in our students’ daily K-12 experience,” the founder said.

Cameron Frazier, the school’s founder, and executive director told Black Enterprise that his school’s mission is to “target students in communities of color and provide them with an education in which they are reflected.” Frazier is a Jacksonville native, educator, and community leader.

“We are inheriting best practices from the HBCU experience. That’s why we let our brown bears have this experience early on,” Frazier said. “It’s very important that our students see role models that look just like them every day.”

Becoming Collegiate Academy focuses on providing students with a “culturally-relevant educational experience that is focused on literacy and STEM education.” Currently, there are 80 students enrolled in the school and provides transportation before and after school along with after-school care. They are also still accepting applications for students and educators.

“Our focus is to create a community for all students to belong by focusing on building positive relationships, uplifting identity and culture, and preparing students for college and life,” Frazier shared. “I whole-heartily believe that when every child feels seen, safe, and celebrated for the value they bring to the whole community they will develop into the best versions of themselves.”

To learn more about Becoming Collegiate Academy visit its website or Instagram.

Jacksonville, Florida Opens HBCU Inspired Elementary School was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com