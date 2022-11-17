LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve heard about Shanquella Robinson, then you know it’s a sad story.

The disturbing story of 25-year-old, Shanquella Robinson who went on a trip to Mexico with her friends and never made it back alive. She went to Cabo with a group of six friends and was found dead in a hotel room less than 24 hours later. The friends called her mom and said she died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report showed her neck had been broken and her spine was cracked.

Now a video has gone viral showing a naked Shanquella being beaten by her “so-called” friend in a hotel room. Attorney Glennon Threatt shares what he thinks can happen legally in this situation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Attorney Glennon Threatt Discuss What Could Happen Legally In The Case Of Shanquella Robinson was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com