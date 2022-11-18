Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union’s Former Attorney Amid MSNBC Dispute

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Earlier this month, Tiffany Cross was ousted from her anchor position at MSNBC. Now, the fiery on-air host has sought out legal representation to fight back against the network.

“The lawyers have been in touch. She wants to know why she got fired,” a source close to Cross said, according to Page Six.

“What’s the business case for letting her go? Brian Williams lied and they brought him back. Joe [Scarborough] and Mika [Brzezinski] had a [romance], and they expanded their hours and paid them more money. Many people in the business feel like [Cross] was made an example out of.”

Tiffany Cross hired power attorney Bryan Freedman

According to reports, Cross has hired power attorney Bryan Freedman, the same lawyer who helped Gabrielle Union with her America’s Got Talent dispute. The popular lawyer helped the actress score an undisclosed settlement with the show after she complained of a “toxic work environment” in 2020.

Cross may have a high chance of winning her legal dispute with Freedman by her side. The popular attorney has fought for several high-profile clients in the entertainment world including Chris Harrison and controversial news anchor Megyn Kelly. In 2018, he repped the Republican newscaster during her turbulent legal tussle with NBC, Page Six noted.

Thousands of viewers tuned in weekly to watch The Cross Connection, where Cross would give her unfiltered take on issues impacting Black Americans. Fans were shocked when news broke of the show’s cancellation on Nov. 4, just days before the midterm elections.

During her tenure with the network, Cross condemned white supremacy, political violence and racism. Prior to being axed, the 48-year-old host had been recently targeted by Fox News Host Tucker Carlson for her opinionated views.

After news of her termination made headlines, Cross took to Instagram with a statement, calling the shocking move “backlash” for “changing how politics are discussed.”

“…While this journey ended abruptly, surprising many of us, my work is not done,” Cross said in a statement, adding: “Political violence is increasing and it’s becoming inherently more dangerous to speak the truth. But, after more than 20 years in journalism, I will not stop. The attacks on me from other outlets and former hosts will never control my narrative.”

A few confidantes close to Cross said she believes MSNBC president Rashida Jones may have had something personal against her and that her ill feelings may have led to the former Cross Connection Host’s termination. Another source claimed that Jones “called Tiffany directly” and told her personally that MSNBC wouldn’t be renewing her contract when she was let go.

MSNBC Insiders allege other reasons for Cross’ termination

There have been other rumors floating around about Cross’ sudden departure from the network. MSNBC insiders previously told The New York Post that behind the scene, Cross was allegedly “racking up as much as $100,000 in expenses for five-star hotel stays” during work trips. They also alleged that her “vulgar” comments and “name calling” on air may have exacerbated MSNBC’s decision to prematurely terminate her contract.

“She mistook working in television news for being a celebrity,” one source said, according to The New York Post. “She was making north of $200,000 and she acted like she made $5 million.”

Before earning her coveted anchor seat in 2020, Cross worked as a former Washington bureau chief for BET.

The post Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union's Former Attorney Amid MSNBC Dispute appeared first on NewsOne.

