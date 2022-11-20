Film About Barrier-Breaking Stock Trader Lauren Simmons In The Works

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Former stock trader Lauren Simmons broke barriers at the New York Stock Exchange and her resilient story is coming to the silver screen. According to Deadline, a film about Simmons’ rise in the financial industry is in the works and singer and actress Chloe Bailey has been tapped to portray her.

Simmons’ story exemplifies the power of perseverance. At the age of 23, the Kennesaw State University alum—who worked as an equity trader for Rosenblatt Securities—made history by becoming the youngest full-time woman trader and the second Black woman to work as a trader in the New York Stock Exchange’s 230-year history. Her journey in the male-dominated industry has opened doors for women and people of color; inspiring them to confidently step into spaces where they are often underrepresented.

The film—dubbed Midas Touch—will provide a candid lens into Simmons’ path. “It’s very easy to use your otherness as an excuse as why you can’t be successful,” Simmons told Forbes. “If women can learn to say no to that voice, and realize their full potential, they are absolutely limitless. Being a woman, being an African American, being southern, not going to an ivy league – I could either use that as a crutch as to why I couldn’t do something, or I could use it as my superpower. I did the latter.”

The project—which is being created under AGC Studios—is being directed by Numa Perrier. Simmons will executive produce the movie alongside Glendon Palmer, Stuart Ford, and Lourdes Diaz. She took to Instagram to share her excitement about the project. “Super grateful for everyone who is working on this project,” she posted. “And to have an incredible brilliant writer and director @missnuma to bring this life. Can’t wait for you all to see.” There is no word on when the project is slated to be released.

News about the film comes months after Simmons announced she was releasing a book titled Mind Body Money. She also has a podcast dubbed Mind Body Wealth with Lauren Simmons where she provides tips on money management and financial wellness.

