Dr. Dre Says He ‘Ain’t A Fan’ Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Using His Music In Video

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

At some point, Republicans really need to come to glory on the fact that most recording artists don’t want them using their music. Nearly two dozen artists have told Donald Trump to keep their names out of his sphincter-shaped mouth and their songs away from his Klan-ish MAGA rallies. Around the same number of artists have expressed to Republican politicians in general that they do not wish to be included in their white nationalism soundtrack.

Basically, outside of Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and cringy, embarrassing Hick-Hop MAGA rappers, these artists do not want to be in any way associated with right-wing ideologues and their backward ways.

And apparently, that includes Dr. Dre.

Recently, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video of her brimming with unearned smugness because she thinks it’s a flex that she helped get Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected as House Speaker, despite a number of Republicans doing their damndest to block McCarthey’s bid. And she had the nerve to have Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” playing in the background while she strutted around like she accomplished something revolutionary.

Dre was not too pleased about Greene doing literally anything to the time of his 1999 hit song.

From TMZ:

The fact she even knows the song took some by surprise, let alone her feeling free to drop it into her GOP-fueled vid. You can count Dr. Dre as one of those shocked to hear his work being used by MTG … because he tells TMZ he never gave the okay for this to happen.

The mega-producer tells us … “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.” So, yeah … he ain’t a fan of her collab here in the slightest.

No word on whether he plans to do anything about it, or if he’s just gonna let it be. Now, granted, Dre has referred to women as “b*tches” and “hoes” so much in his music over the past decades that his suddenly being against everything “divisive” and “hateful” is kind of rich. Hell, his very presence at the Super Bown LVI halftime show last year was “divisive” enough to renew scrutiny on his track record for abusing Black women.Still, it kind of says something that even a man with Dre’s controversial and certainly problematic background wants nothing to do with an association with someone like Greene, who is such an over-the-top white nationalist that even fellow Islamophobe Rep. Lauren Boebert recently called her “unhinged” —which is like Snoop Dogg telling Dre he needs to lay off the sticky-icky-icky. At the end of the day, the only thing Greene and Dre have in common is a lot of us are wishing for a world where we can all say we forgot about Greene.

SEE ALSO:

Forgot About Dre? Abusive Past Comes Back To Haunt Producer After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre Promises To Be ‘Back Home Soon’ After Suffering A Brain Aneurysm

The post Dr. Dre Says He ‘Ain’t A Fan’ Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Using His Music In Video appeared first on NewsOne.

Dr. Dre Says He ‘Ain’t A Fan’ Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Using His Music In Video was originally published on newsone.com